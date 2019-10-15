MSP starts "Click It or Ticket" Thursday

If you're out and driving the next couple of days, make sure to buckle up.

State troopers will be cracking down on drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts.

State police will be starting the "click it or ticket" campaign on Thursday. The campaign runs through Thursday.

Last year, the state said 192 people who didn't buckle up died in traffic crashes.

State law requires drivers, people riding in the front seat and anyone 15 years or younger to wear their seatbelt.

Anyone caught not wearing their seatbelt faces a $65 fine.

