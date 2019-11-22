MSP says welfare warrant sweep catches 27 felons

The Michigan State Police (MSP), in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office of Inspector General, announced 27 people have been arrested with felony warrants for welfare fraud totaling more than $210,000.

The majority of the felony warrants were issued for giving false information to get assistance benefits with the value of fraud over $500, according to MSP.

The sweep happened across southeast Michigan including Detroit, Eastpointe, Warren, Woodhaven, Monroe, Jackson, and Ann Arbor, according to MSP.

“We value the partnership and teamwork extended to us by MSP,” said Inspector General Alan Kimichik. “It is collaborations like this that benefit all citizens by helping ensure that funds for public assistance programs are available to the residents that truly need them, and that taxpayer’s money is spent on its intended purpose.”

MSP said the sweep continues in west Michigan.

In addition to the 27 felony warrants, troopers were also able to help clear 26 misdemeanor warrants that were outstanding for various charges.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.