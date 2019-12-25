MSP looking for missing Montcalm Co. boy

Authorities in Montcalm County are looking for a missing 5 year-old boy.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered/Missing alert for Beau Brennan Belson Wednesday night.

Police say Beau was last seen playing in his backyard in Six Lakes Wednesday evening.

He was wearing grey colored footie pajamas with green dinosaurs, a blue jacket and black boots.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post: 989-352-8444.

