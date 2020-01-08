VIDEO: MSP led on wild car chase in Detroit

Michigan State Police were led on a wild chase in Detroit. MSP caught the car chase on dash camera.

The video starts out with the trooper saying he's in pursuit of a black impala, his lights and sirens blaring.

The dash cam then shows the trooper catch up to the out-of-control car when suddenly the driver's door flies open.

The car does not stop and heads up a hill before it swerves back onto the interstate.

At the end the driver jumps out of the car and hops the median and crosses into oncoming traffic. Two troopers followed behind him and put the man in cuffs.

"Here's the guy basically standing on the side of the other car, got the door open, swerving in and out of lanes," Lt. Michael Shaw said. "Finally hitting the median wall and jumping over that wall. One of the good things about our job is it's never the same, but also one of the bad things of our job is, you know, you go from just sitting in your patrol car looking for speeders to actually get involved in an incident where somebody could get seriously hurt."

Police say the suspect was wanted on several warrants.

They also say they attempted to arrest him earlier but choose to not engage in a chase.

