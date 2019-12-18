MSP investigating stolen property in Litchfield Twp.

Michigan State Police in Jackson are investigating a situation involving stolen property.

According to reports, two white males driving and older style Chevrolet or GMC pickup have been stealing property from people's cars.

One complaint said the incident happened at the corner of Anderson Rd. and Genesee Rd. in Litchfield Township on Aug. 26.

The police are asking for the public's help in identifying this car or come forward with information regarding the incident, call 517-780-4580.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

