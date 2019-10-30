MSP investigate a breaking and entering

A homeowner arrived home to find a rude surprise.

A truck and trailer was backed into their driveway and contained multiple items from the person's home.

Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to the reported breaking and entering at the 1600 block of N. Gardner Rd in Pittsford Township at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The investigation found that the truck and trailer were stolen from the Adrian area within the last few days.

Troopers are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580

