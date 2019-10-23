MSP introduce new task force

The Michigan State Police announced a new task force. The Diversion Investigation Unit investigates medical professional suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances.

This comes in response to the opioid epidemic overwhelming the police and health care system.

“We evolve as crime does,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, said. “This is a very real and potentially deadly part of the opioid epidemic. Prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to our streets impacting public and patient safety.”

Investigations conducted by DIU have resulted in charges for two medical professionals with other cases pending statewide.

Remona Brown, N.P., in Lansing, charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions, nine counts of manufacturing illegal prescriptions and one count of healthcare fraud.

Arduth M. Burgess, D.O., of Mason, charged with one count of manufacturing illegal prescriptions, two counts of possessing controlled substances, one count of healthcare fraud and one count of failing to keep records as well as one misdemeanor count of licensee prescription violations.

