MSP collecting unwanted prescriptions

The Michigan State Police will be collecting and disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

They're asking Michigan residents to drop off their unused expired prescriptions at one of 30 stations that will be serving as "drop off" points.

MSP collection sites can be found HERE

"This is something every Michigan resident can do to make sure unused prescription drugs don't end up in the wrong hands. Even one pill makes a difference," Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police said. "Take a few moments to check your home and get rid of these medications. Opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses are real. Help us fight this crisis."

All pills will be accepted with no questions asked. People can drop off their prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Liquids, inhalers, patches and syringes cannot be accepted.

