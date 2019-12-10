MSP Trainees host 5th "Shop with a Hero"

Ten lucky Charlotte students got to "Shop with a Hero" on Tuesday for the holidays.

The 10 students from 1st to 8th grade were chosen by the Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent to receive a $150 shopping spree with Michigan State Police (MSP) trainees.

The students were picked up from school in patrol cars, given lunch and a tour of the training academy before hitting the local Walmart.

MSP Recruit Savannah Hathaway, who graduates on Friday, says it was a valuable experience she'd love to continue.

"I think it's important because we get out in the community and we get to be seen not just as law enforcement that writes tickets, you know, as the bad guys," she joked. "We're here helping people. We're a part of the community as well."

This is the 5th year in a row the MSP Training Division and the 24th Motor Carrier Recruit School have put on the "Shop with a Hero" event.

They plan to go even bigger next year with a larger budget.

The Walmart Foundation donated as well to make it all happen.

