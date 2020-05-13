MSP: Suspects identified in breaking and entering cases across four counties

Michigan State Police said investigators from Brighton and Jackson posts executed a search warrant at a home in Dansville in connection with seven commercial breaking and entering cases spanning across Livingston, Jackson, Manistee and Lake counties.

Police said the crimes, targeting several businesses and at least one bank with ATM's, have been happening since January.

MSP said investigators were able to identify three suspects and the search warrant was executed in their home.

MSP said no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any more information regarding these crimes, you are asked to call D/Sgt. Michael Baker at 810-227-1051.

