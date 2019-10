The Livingston County Narcotics Enforcement Team made a big bust last week.

With the help of Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police seized 987 hits of Acid, 62 grams of Ketamine, 138 grams of mushrooms, 99 THC vape cartridges, an ounce of Cocaine, and $1,700 in cash.

The drugs were found after a search warrant at a home last Thursday.

Police did not say what city this the bust was found in.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.