MSNBC "Hardball" host Chris Matthews announces sudden retirement

Chris Matthews says he's retiring from MSNBC.

Matthews started his talk show "Hardball" Monday night, apologizing for comments he's made about women, and announcing it would be his last show.

Matthews, 74, is one of the veteran voices at MSNBC. He said he and MSNBC mutually agreed to part ways.

According to an article posted on the NBC News website, "The decision followed a series of events that resulted in criticism of the host’s statements about Bernie Sanders, African-American lawmakers, and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers."

An MSNBC spokesperson says Matthews was set to retire in the near future.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.

