MRA recalls potentially harmful vape cartridges

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling vape cartridges that have failed lab testing for high levels of vitamin E acetate.

The cartridges were sold at Plan B Wellness in Detroit between Oct. 3 and Nov. 22 of 2019, and just last week on January 16.

The products effected are the Savage Stick 1G Concentrate, 1g Savage Blackberry Kush Cartridge, 1g Savage GG#4 Cartridge, and 1g Savage Runtz Cartridge.

If you have one of these products you should return it to Plan B Wellness.

The recall comes as Michigan steps closer to banning vitamin E acetate in vape products.

The State House of Representatives is reviewing bills that would make processing and selling vaping products with that chemical a misdemeanor.

The misdemeanor could be punishable by up to $10,000 in fines.

