MLK construction expected to have delays

Work to finish repaving lanes of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing is expected to experience some delays this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A contractor for the project won’t be able to resume work until May 11, according to the state Department of Transportation. However, the project was supposed to resumer work Wednesday, April 15.

The $4.6 project to repave lanes of MLK between Edgewood Boulevard/Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Victor Avenue still could be completed this spring. That would be good news for residents and local business owners who told News 10 late last year they were frustrated with delays state officials said were due to bad weather and a lack of workers for the project.

Soldan's Pet Supplies had front row seats to the $4.6 million pavement repair project witnessing both frustration and confusion from drivers.

"I had a customer, that every time he came in here, he would ask me what side of the road he was supposed to drive to because they moved all the cones and then went from everybody needed to be on the left side of the road to they need to be on the right side of the road and nobody knew it," said Zane Nachazel, the manager for Soldan's Pet Supplies.

Soldan's Pet Supplies say they saw about a 500 customer loss during the time of construction.

The project has experienced several delays before the pandemic.

MDOT contracted Michigan Paving in mid-August to repave all five lanes on MLK boulevard by November, but only two lanes were completed at that time.

