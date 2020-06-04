MLK Community Center gets new exercise equipment

The Martin Luther King Junior Community Center is Jackson has gotten some new exercise equipment, according to a press release from the City of Jackson.

The city said the new equipment includes ellipticals, treadmills, weight machines and more.

The equipment was donated by Alro Steel, a local metal distribution company, and the city said the refurbished exercise area will be named the Alro Steel Weight Room.

The city said the community center is undergoing a $1.9 million renovation from the City of Jackson.

In addition to the new weight room, the community center will also get a larger kitchen, building addition for office space, a new roof, resurfaced gym floor and more windows throughout the building, the city said.

The city said the community center has been "an important park of Jackson's south side community for more than 50 years, providing recreation programs for all ages."

The city said the new investment will help the MLK Center remain a community in the resource for years to come.

At this time, the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center is still closed.

