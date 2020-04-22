MI's Secretary of State to participate in a virtual town hall

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be part of a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

Wednesday's discussion will specifically target absentee voting and voting rights in Michigan.

The town hall is being hosted by Emgage.

The event will take place Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

It is scheduled to run for approximately one hour.

Emgage is a non-profit organization that works to to build the political awareness and capacity of Muslim Americans.

The group also works on projects that bridges gaps between elected officials and their constituents.

Emagage Facebook invitation says this event is an opportunity for those in Michigan to ask Sec. Benson the most pressing questions about voting in Michigan, and how COVID-19 will affect elections this spring, August, and November.

To confirm a reservation for this town hall, anyone interested in attending needs to go to the following website.

