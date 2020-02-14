MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Teen from Lansing is missing

The Lansing Police Department need your help finding a missing teen.

They posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Cayla Monae Milton, and she might be a runaway.

She is 15 years old, 5'3", and 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the 1300 block of Warwick in Lansing.

Police think she may be in the Vincent Court area near South Lansing.

Call Police if you have information:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Joe Riedel: 517-483-4158

