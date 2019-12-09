MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Jackson Police need your help

The Jackson Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.

They say he was last seen the first week of November in 2019.

His name is Jerry Edward Hill Sr., and he is a 51-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes; he is 5’6” with a thin build.

He was last seen near the Grand River by E. Louis Glick Highway and N. Mechanic Street, according to police.

He lives in the 500 block of W. Ganson Street and has been seen a lot near the Reed Manor Apartments at 301 Steward Avenue.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jerry Edward Hill Sr. is asked to contact Detective Robert Noppe at (517) 768-8762.

