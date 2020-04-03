MISSING IN MICHIGAN: Demasio Nino Perez

Lansing Police are looking for a missing/runaway teen.

Demasio Nino Perez is 14 years old, 6'1 and 155 pounds, according to police.

Police said his family recently reported him as a runaway/missing person.

He was last seen in the 500 block of Riley Street in Lansing wearing black and grey sweatpants with a grey t-shirt, according to police.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jason Pung at 517-483-6871.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.