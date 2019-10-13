UPDATE: 61-year-old Steve Casarez found

Steve has been found as of 9:21 Sunday evening.

East Lansing Police were looking for a 61-year-old cognitively-impaired white male, who walked away from an adult care home near Whitehills Sunday afternoon.

Steve Casarez left on foot earlier Sunday afternoon headed for an unknown destination.

He is 6'3" 220 lbs with gray hair and glasses.

Police say clothing may include a white t-shirt, flannel PJ pants, and white sneakers.

Caregivers are concerned that Steve was not dressed for the weather.