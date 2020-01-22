MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 16-year-old missing, may be a runaway

Barry County is looking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen.

The Barry County Sheriff is saying that Jah'lell Stephenson, 16, was last seen in her school in Bellevue.

They are also saying that she is a runaway and has been gone since January 16, 2020.

She is 5'4" tall and 220 lbs. with short black hair, brown eyes, and black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

NOTE: News 10 does not have a recent photo at this time.

The photo is from the Barry County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, when Stephenson had been reported missing before.

