MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 16 year-old girl

The Lansing Police Department are looking for a missing teen.

Selena Marie Montalvo has recently been reported as missing, and may be a runaway.

Her family says she is 16 years old, 4'11" and 115 lbs. and was wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes, and a red windbreaker jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

They say she has a nose piercing and braces on her teeth.

Call the Lansing Police if you have information:

Lansing Police: 517-483-4600

Detective Pung: 517-483-6871

