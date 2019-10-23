MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 16 year-old girl

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department are looking for a missing teen.
Selena Marie Montalvo has recently been reported as missing, and may be a runaway.
Her family says she is 16 years old, 4'11" and 115 lbs. and was wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes, and a red windbreaker jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.
They say she has a nose piercing and braces on her teeth.
Call the Lansing Police if you have information:
Lansing Police: 517-483-4600
Detective Pung: 517-483-6871
