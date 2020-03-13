MIRA asks to suspend bottle returns at stores due to coronavirus

The Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA) said it is requesting that the state of Michigan suspend all bottle returns at local grocery stores and convenience stores.

“We have always been concerned about the health risks with empty bottles returned to local food establishments, specifically our stores,” said Auday Arabo, president and CEO of MIRA. “Now with the Coronavirus, the risk of illness is that much greater and extremely concerning. We never believed these empty bottles belonged at the stores where people buy their food.”

The MIRA said it has tried to change the bottle bill, proposing separate bottle return centers where bottle returns occur outside the grocery and convenience stores to reduce the risk of health issues to their customers and employees.

“Employees touch these bottles with their hands and may carry a multitude of germs on them,” said Arabo. “We now know that the Coronavirus can stay on a surface for days. This is a huge problem!”

The associated is asking Gov. Whitmer and the MDHHS to allow store owners to use their discretion in accepting these bottles in the near future.

“The team at Markham Enterprises Inc. and the Booze Barns are monitoring the changes coming at us at a rapid pace. Our goal is to serve the public as SAFELY as we can,” said Michael G. Mitchell Vice President, Markham Enterprises Inc., Markham Oil Company and Sunoco Distributor Council Director, MIRA Executive Board Member. “We are looking at any way we can eliminate potential problem areas and absolutely agree with MIRA’s approach and would like to thank MIRA for always looking out for Independent retailers.”

