MIOSHA launches new site for COVID-19 workplace safety

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a new online COVID-19 Workplace Safety site. The site provides guidance and a toolkit of resources to keep workplaces safe as the state begins to slowly reopen.

"As we reengage our economy and begin the long road back to our normal routines, it's critical that we do so safely," said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. "This website is designed to make to process of reopening safely easier and equip businesses and their staff with the resources necessary to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19."

In addition to the general workplace guidelines for employer and employees, MIOSHA provided further clarification on necessary steps several other sectors must take when reopening, including:

-Construction

-Manufacturing

-Offices

-Research Laboratories

-Restaurants and Bars

-Retail

-Outpatient healthcare

The website can be accessed at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplacesafety.

