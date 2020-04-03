MILogin unavailble Friday night for maintenance and upgrades

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget will temporarily take the MILogin application offline overnight Friday night in order to make upgrades to the system, according to a statement from the State Emergency Operations Center.

MILogin is a single-sign-on portal allowing residents to access state services like unemployment benefits and MI Bridges to apply for food assistance.

The center said the upgraded will allow for greater capacity to handle the "unprecedented volume required during the COVID-19 emergency."

The center said the system will be offline beginning at 11 p.m. Friday night and lasting until 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

The state said before March. the average number of hourly transactions maintained around 5,000, however, as of last week, MILogin processed around 38,000 transactions per hour.

The state said a critical upgrade is needed in order to meet current and future expected demand.

