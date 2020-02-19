MI woman pleads guilty in tongue-biting case

The Detroit woman accused of biting off a piece of her friend's tongue while they were kissing was in court Wednesday.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. According to authorities, she and the victim were consensually kissing when Wedgeworth bit off about a 1-inch chunk of his tongue.

Prosecutors said doctors were not able to sew the missing section of the tongue back on.

Wedgeworth remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

