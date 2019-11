Trooper Meghan Neidy responded to reports of reckless driving and a crash in Detroit.

When she arrived, she found the driver unconscious with signs of a drug overdose.

Michigan State Police said Neidy gave the drive gave the driver two doses of narcan and rubbed the driver's sternum until they woke up.

The driver was then taken to the hospital.

The driver will likely face charges for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.