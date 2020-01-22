MI sports betting to start in spring

March Madness is the target for when sports bettors will be able to place their first legal bets in Michigan.

Once sports betting begins, bettors will have to place their bets in person at Detroit casinos, according to the latest update from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

One of the legislative sponsors says once it begins, sports betting will benefit two specific state budget needs.

"This means that when people gamble they will also be creating a pool of money for our schools and also to protect firefighters who have cancer," State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. said.

Sports betting is providing Michigan the first full funding for the cancer presumption fund for firefighters.

The Senator said he sees online betting still being a year away, which was also part of this legislation.

