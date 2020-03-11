MI senator to discuss legislation to protect pregnant incarcerated women

A Michigan Senator is working on legislation to protect pregnant women who are incarcerated.

Senator Erika Geiss is expected to host a press conference Thursday morning to introduce and discuss legislation that addresses the maltreatment of pregnant or postpartum incarcerated women, according to a statement sent to News 10.

Geiss will be joined by a coalition of stakeholders ranging from health care professionals, prison reform advocates and women who have given birth while incarcerated who are hoping to "establish specific standards of care for those affected," the statement said.

The press conference is scheduled to be held Thursday, March 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol Building in Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.