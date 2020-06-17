MI one of two states in U.S. set to contain COVID-19, experts say

The state of Michigan has become one of two states in the U.S. on track to contain COVID-19, according to a website called "COVID Act Now."

According to its website, COVID Act Now is a "multidisciplinary team made up of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders working to provide disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S."

In a tweet Wednesday, the team said the state of Michigan has moved to green on its COVID Warning Dashboard, which indicates the state is on track to contain the virus.

"Cases are steadily decreasing and Michigan's COVID preparedness meets or exceeds international standards across our key metrics," the tweet said.

— Covid Act Now (@CovidActNow) June 16, 2020

According to the website, the state has a 1.2% positive test rate, indicating widespread testing across the state.

"A low percentage of COVID tests were positive, which suggests enough widespread, aggressive testing in Michigan to detect most new cases. Identifying and isolating new cases can help contain COVID without resorting to lockdowns," the website said.

The website reports the infection rate is 0.82% which indicates active cases are decreasing.

"On average, each person in Michigan with COVID is infecting 0.82 other people. Because each person is infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in Michigan is shrinking," the website said.

As of Wednesday, June 17 state officials confirmed 204 new positive cases of COVID-19 with 2 deaths, bringing the total to 60,393 total positive COVID-19 cases and 5,792 deaths.

