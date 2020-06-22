MI medical schools getting more applicants this year

It’s going to be tougher than usual for medical schools across Michigan to decide who gets in.

More than 43,000 people applied to programs to be in the next class, including many at Michigan State University.

MSU says it's not expanding its class sizes — like other universities in the state — to focus on the quality of education.

MSU College of Human Medicine Assistant Dean of Admissions Joel Maurer said there’s a more robust pool of people who want to be future doctors.

Some universities are adding spots, but not MSU. It says it expanded both of its programs about 10 years ago.

Since then, they’ve been getting more and more applications every year. MSU says if it were to expand its classes, it would need to hire more teachers.

Nearly 9,000 people applied to be in the next class at the college.

“That should hopefully give the people of Michigan a good sense of feeling that really, really awesome people are getting selected,” Maurer said.

That ultimately means better care for people.

These applications are coming in during the coronavirus pandemic. McLaren Director of Medical Education Dr. Anatol Tolchinsky said that could be why so many people are applying for med school.

“The amount of attention that is being paid to medical staff now, which I think is great, is probably going to attract more people to this particular area of work,” Tolchinsky said.

