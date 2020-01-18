MI man finds $40,000 in footstool

OWOSSO, MI (WILX) - The footstool didn't feel right.
Well, that's what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.
The money was discovered Sunday inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.
Howard Kirby was shocked when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and screamed.
He was entitled to the cash, but took the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.
Kim Fauth-Newberry says her late grandfather had tucked the money into the footstool.
