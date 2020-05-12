MI lawmakers remember former State Senator Morris Hood III

Former State Senator Morris Hood III died at the age of 54 Monday after battling the coronavirus, according to a report for the Detroit News.

Hood served the people of Michigan's third senate district in Dearborn, Melvindale and Detroit for eight years, Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office said.

Hood also served three terms representing the people of Michigan's 11th house district in the House of Representatives, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Whitmer along with several other lawmakers have offered their condolences following his passing.

Gov. Whitmer:

"Morris was a dear friend. He was a proud Detroiter and continued the family commitment to the service of his community. There was not a more loyal friend, thoughtful advisor or quicker wit. Mo was the type of guy that lit up the room and made you glad to be there. He is doing that in his next life now and those of us left here are better having known him. May he rest in peace. My love and prayers go to his beloved family and many friends who grieve this tough loss.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Anaich:

“We are heartbroken to hear of Sen. Hood’s death. Morris was a friend, a confidant and a spiritual rock for our caucus during his time in the Legislature. Everyone who served with him has a story of how Morris' perspective on life helped them through a difficult personal or political situation.

"Morris was at his best when he was delivering his year-end speeches, encouraging us to stay close to our loved ones and to tell people that you love them. We should honor him by doing just that, every day, especially while the coronavirus continues to steal lives too early from us.

"Morris was a man with much more life to live, but the years he had with us he lived well. He will be missed.”

