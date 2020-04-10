MI launches history collecting initiative to capture coronavirus experiences

The Michigan History Center announced it has launched a new collecting initiative giving residents the opportunity to share stories that reflect their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The center said the purpose of the initiative is to benefit future generations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a critical moment in history, and the Michigan History Center is committed to documenting – through objects, archival materials, stories and experiences from diverse Michiganders – how the coronavirus is affecting Michigan residents in the workplace, at home, in communities and in many other settings," the center said in a news release sent to News 10.

The center said the first phase of the three-phase collecting initiative is currently active.

The center said the first phase offers a web-based platform for people to share and donate photos, videos, and audio files that document their daily lives during the pandemic.

The center said the materials will be considered for preservation in the Archives of Michigan's collections.

The center said the following can help you figure out what to share:

• How are you communicating with family, friends and colleagues?

• Have certain places become more important to you?

• What is something that has brought you unexpected joy?

• What steps have you taken to protect your health and the health of others?

“Archives and museums preserve and share the real stuff of the past, but we also have an obligation to collect and preserve the documents, images and objects that will help future residents understand our present,” said Sandra Clark, Michigan History Center director. "There is no question that the coronavirus emergency that is so deeply affecting all our lives is a significant history-making time. That’s why the Michigan History Center is launching this collecting project now,” Clark said. “We hope, too, that the shared experiences will strengthen our state’s sense of community and reduce feelings of isolation.”

The center said phase two will include 3-D objects relating to the pandemic and phase three will include interviews and stories.

