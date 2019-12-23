MI jewelry store donates to foster kids

A Michigan jewelry store is set to close its doors, but before that happens, the owner is giving back to the community in a special way.

"Give without expecting something back. Everybody will have a good Christmas if it depends on me this year."

Dominic Maratta is closing his jewelry store near Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. Instead of just focusing on the going out of business sale, he's doing a good deed, donating some jewelry to foster kids.

"Part of our success in our business is that we have always (given back) to the community. That's a lot of generosity," Maratta said.

Theresa Toya from the organization "Friends of Foster Kids" helps fulfill wish lists for less fortunate children.

"And we ask for three wishes and any special needs, interests, hobbies, their favorite things, and you build them a Christmas," Toya said.

For years, they've collected gifts from blankets to bikes and volunteers help wrap the presents. But this year, Toya noticed two teens had requested jewelry.

One wanted a necklace, the other wanted a ring, which are expensive items that most folks may not be able to donate.

"Knew that there would be a gift that they would remember forever because jewelry lasts forever."

Maratta picked out these two pieces to give to the teens. He's also giving 50 foster kids these bracelets from the Jennifer Lopez collection.

"If you can touch the heart of a child, you can change the direction of a life. That's why we try to make a difference right here, right now, this year, and make it their best Christmas ever," Maratta said.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.