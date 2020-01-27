MI fashion company reduces plastic waste to protect Great Lakes

A University of Michigan student is doing what he can to protect the coastlines and Great Lakes of Michigan.

Jackson Riegler, 19, stared his company Oshki when he was just 17-years-old. Riegler had a mission to reduce plastic by re-purposing it to make clothes.

He uses plastic waste found on the shores of the Great Lakes to create these unique sustainable clothing items. Riegler has collected 120 pounds of plastic so far.

"It's our duty as beach communities all around the Great Lakes to be a huge part of this cleanup process," he said. "I grew up by the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon and really wanted to do something to help preserve our water."

Oshki has sold about 1,200 T-shirts this year. The company donates 5 percent of all profits to nonprofit groups like the Alliance for the Great Lakes, Michigan Initiative and FLOW, groups working to preserve the Great Lakes.

