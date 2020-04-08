MI environmental leaders, civic leaders, Native Americans as state to delay Line 5 consideration

A coalition of environmental leaders, civic leaders and Native American tribes are requesting the state halt consideration of any Line 5 permit applications submitted by Enbridge during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement sent to News 10.

In a letter that was sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the coalition stated that the emergency executive orders have "essentially shut down the state including tribes and local governments that are vital sources of information needed to respond to permit applications--and the groups involved are following those orders."

“Consistent with these actions, EGLE should consider delaying review for the Enbridge permit

applications for the Straits of Mackinac Tunnel Project until it has been determined emergency and disaster conditions no longer exist and appropriate programs have been implemented to allow for full and proper public engagement, as required by law,” the letter says.

“Our goal is to ensure that all Michigan citizens in every Michigan community that are interested in participating in the public comment process have ample opportunity to offer their views on the permit applications, including at public hearings and at public information meetings.”

Sixteen environmental, civic groups and tribal organizations came together to sign the letter, which was sent to Attorney General Dana Nessel and the heads of the state Public Service Commission and Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the statement said.

The statement said state officials have indicated Enbridge may deliver the permit in the coming days.

You can read the letter sent to Gov. Whitmer here.

