MI district closed over flu for the 4th time

Classes have been canceled for a fourth time in a northern Michigan school district.

But the reason is illness--not snow or ice.

In fact, bad weather hasn't closed school this year in Rogers City.

The district is along Lake Huron, 60 miles southeast of the Mackinac Bridge.

The district has roughly 510 students. A quarter of students were out Friday.

Flu has been common in the region.

Rogers City Superintendent Nick Hein says he hopes “this is the last of it.”

