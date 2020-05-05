MI coronavirus cases reach over 44,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has reached 44,397 with 4,179 deaths, according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of cases in Michigan increased by 447 from Monday and the number of deaths increased by 44.

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

During her press conference, she said the state has enough Personal Protective Equipment to last for several weeks.

She said the state has begun loosening some restrictions on gardening and residential and commercial construction is set to reopen on May 7. The stay home order will remain in place until at least May 15.

The governor said the number of cases of coronavirus in the state is beginning to plateau.

Gov. Whitmer said however when social distancing practices are dropped, that's when you begin to see a second wave of the virus.

As the weather warms up and people begin to congregate outdoors, the governor said in regards to closing state parks, she will have more information on that later this week.

She also has signed an executive order creating the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability within the State Budget Office.

The governor's office said the Accountability Office will give oversight to all spending to address the crisis and must report regularly on its work to the governor and the state budget director.

“Protecting the people of Michigan and lowering the chance of a second wave has demanded flexibility and decisiveness, and has also required funds from the state treasury, philanthropic sources, and the federal government,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michiganders have the right to expect that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources, especially in a time of crisis. I will continue to work around the clock to ensure these resources are spent wisely, in compliance with the law, and in a transparent and accountable manner.”

You can click here for more information on that.

It is likely the governor will hold another briefing Wednesday afternoon providing more updates.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

