MI challenge wants to put the homeless in homes

Homeless shelters across Lansing have joined together with a goal of finding housing for 265 individuals by February 2020.

The challenge was kicked off with the start of Homeless Awareness Month in November.

Part of the goal is also to educated the public about the various reasons that people are homeless.

Six homeless shelters are putting their resources together for the initiative, the Emergency Shelter Learning Collaborative.

City Rescue Mission, Gateway Youth Services, Haven House, Holy Cross Services, Homeless Angels and Loaves and Fishes have set the goal to house a specific number of people by the end of 100 days.

"We're proud to work alongside the other organizations who have made this commitment with us," said Tracie Baise, Director of the Lansing campus at the Homeless Angels.

The following numbers were shared by Baise.

- In 2018, 65,104 people were homeless in Michigan, including 16,391 children.

- Seniors, 55 and over, are the largest rising demographic experiencing homelessness with an increase of 6% from 2016 to 2018.

- Of these 65,104 people, 5,058 resided in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties with the highest concentration being in Ingham County.

"That's not acceptable," said Baise. "We believe that we have the will and the resources to change that situation."

To support this effort, the six shelters will work with experts from the National Alliance to End Homelessness to provide technical assistance and strategic guidance over the course of the initiative, according to the announcement.

"Meeting this goal may sound impossible, but communities across the country proved it to be possible," said Baise. "Our commitment to this goal is a commitment to our homeless neighbors, and a commitment to our community, to love thy neighbor."

You can follow the project at #housingmatters265.

