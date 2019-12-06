MI Surplus sale opens Saturday

If you missed out on a good deal for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don't worry.

The State of Michigan is having their biannual surplus sale Saturday.

"Our stores are typically like a Black Friday on steroids if you will,” said Ron Turner, Program Supervisor for the Surplus Store. “People storm the door. We open the door at 8 and people will literally run through here and try to get the best deal they can possibly get on whatever it is that they're looking for. What that is...who knows?"

Whatever it is, there's a chance the surplus store has it – items taken from TSA, police seizures, and government property they no longer need.

"We try to transfer it out...it sits here long enough and we give the Michigan citizens an opportunity to take advantage of it," said Turner.

From knives to computers, they get it all, even the occasional oddity.

"We do get some pretty interesting items. We have a kite over there that we put up...shoes that have come in through TSA that we put out there as well. It really depends what we get from law enforcement agencies."

And from the quirky things to the everyday household item, everything there is a steal.

"Even from the standpoint of furniture we have chairs, office chairs...it's a dollar for an office chair as opposed to a 300, 400 dollar one," said Turner.

The surplus sale runs from 8 A.M. to noon Saturday at the 600 building at 3111 W. St. Joseph Street.

