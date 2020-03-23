MI Supreme Court considers regular education for judges

The Michigan Supreme Court is turning to the public for opinions on a proposal to require annual education for judges. The court says the goal is to ensure proficiency about current law, to maintain integrity on the bench, and to strengthen administrative skills. Under the proposal, judges would need to complete 12 hours of coursework each year.

Justice Richard Bernstein says ongoing education is a good goal. However, he's concerned that a mandatory program would turn into a hardship for an "already burdened judiciary." A Judicial Education Board, made up of judges from different courts, would supervise the program.

