MI State Rep Robinson dies at 44

State Representative Isaac Robinson of Detroit passed away Sunday morning. He was transported to the Detroit Receiving Hospital for breathing issues.

Officials suspect COVID-19 to be the cause of Robinson's death. His passing comes just three days after State Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit tested positive for the virus.

Robinson was elected to his first term in 2018. He served on committees such as the Tourism, Regulatory Reform, and Tax Policy Committees.

Robinson was just 44 years old at the time of his death.

