MI State Police investigate hit and run involving bicycle

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run accident involving an 18-year-old bicyclist.

The incident happened back on Friday, June 26 around 9:55 p.m. in the 7300 block of Anderson Road (M-49 Highway) north of Genesee Road in Litchfield Township in Hillsdale County.

MSP said the suspect vehicle is a 2005 - 2008 Toyota Corolla, silver in color with damage to the passenger side near the front and where the outside mirror would be located.

MSP said anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Van Gelder of the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

