MI State Police chime in on Lions loss

The Detroit Lions' loss against the Green Bay Packers last night has a lot of people fired up.

The Packers beat the Lions thanks to a remarkable comeback... a comeback fueled in part -- by a few timely penalties from the officials.

Everyone from Barry Sanders to Desmond Howard have given their opinion on the referee's calls.

And now even the Michigan State Police are chiming in...

The MSP Metro Detroit Division tweeted a picture of officials that says -- "Wanted for larceny of a football game."

It got several hundred retweets today from bitter Lions fans.

