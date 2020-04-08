MI Senators announce over $1 million in funding for Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan health centers are slated to receive over $1 million in funding following an announcement from Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, according to a statement sent to News 10.

A total of $1,992,355 will be allocated to helping health centers in Mid-Michigan respond to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the statement.

Funding can be used by health care centers for staffing, personal protective equipment, screening, testing, or other needs necessary to fight the outbreak, the statement said.

The senators said the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the CARES Act signed into law on March 27.

“While working on the relief package from Congress, I fought to increase funding for health centers to help them meet the needs of the communities they serve during this crisis. The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers are on the frontlines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. This funding will help meet the urgent need for personal protective equipment, test kits, and staffing in these centers. I’m grateful for their work keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

“As we work to address the Coronavirus pandemic, it is critical that health care professionals and clinics have the resources needed to provide quality health care during this public health crisis,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased to see that the funding Senator Stabenow and I pushed for in the CARES Act is being allocated to community health centers all across the state. I’ll continue working to ensure community health centers can continue to provide quality care for Michiganders during this challenging time.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding, according to the statement:

Center for Family Health, Inc.

- $1,039,385

County of Ingham

- $952,970

