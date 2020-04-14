MI National Guard to help Sparrow build screening tent

Sparrow Hospital is getting some help building a large medical screening tent to help with its response to COVID-19.

Members of the 110th Civil Engineering Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base have been requested by the city of Lansing and State Emergency Operations Center to help Sparrow with the construction of the tent.

The Airmen will help build an "Alaskan" shelter tent to replace smaller shelters that have been used at the hospital.

The shelter will be temperature-controlled with negative air pressure. This type of environment helps keep both patients and caregivers safe as patients are screened for COVID-19.

“The Michigan National Guard is able to support state and local agencies with numerous professional capabilities when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are proud to assist our neighbors during this statewide response to COVID-19.”

The construction of the tent is set to begin Wednesday, April 15th.

