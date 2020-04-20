MI National Guard to aid Battle Creek food bank

The Michigan National Guard has been called to help the South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek, according to a statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The governor's office said around five Airmen from the 10th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base started serving the food bank on April 17, with support expected to continue through mid-May.

The Battle Creek food bank will be the sixth food distribution site to be supported by the Michigan National Guard across the state, the governor's office said.

Michigan National Guard members have been serving at food bank locations in Comstock Park, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Flint and Royal Oak, the governor's office said.

"The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are continuing to offer reliable and trusted aid to Michigan communities during the state’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are grateful they are always ready to serve when called upon.”

The governor's office said National Guard members are screened before being sent to help in addition to wearing personal protective equipment while performing their duties.

