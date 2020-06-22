MI McDonald's workers to make announcement regarding sex harassment lawsuit

Michigan McDonald's workers are expected to make an announcement regarding a sexual harassment class action lawsuit filed back in November.

The workers are expected to hold a press conference Monday at 12 p.m.

According to a press release, the lawsuit comes after a former McDonald's worker filed a class-action lawsuit in November on behalf of herself and a class of at least 100 other McDonald's workers.

The suit was filed by a former employee with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

It focuses on a restaurant in Mason. A manager named Jena Ries said she was harassed and groped by another manager.

The plaintiff said the restaurant's general manager was aware of the situation and did nothing to stop it.

This lawsuit comes just two weeks after a shakeup at the corporate level.

McDonald's fired it's CEO when he admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

You can watch the press conference live on WILX.com.

