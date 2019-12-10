MI Legislature OKs restoring over half of vetoed funds

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse. The move Tuesday largely resolves a monthslong stalemate. Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could address what to do with more than $370 million in unallocated funds in the new year. The main bill includes a new provision allowing lawmakers to reverse any department fund transfers, if Whitmer makes any related to the legislation. She calls the spending bills an “important step forward for Michigan.”

